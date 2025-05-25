EN
    Sergei Dvortsevoy shoots a film about Taikazan in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan

    16:07, 25 May 2025

    Today, the Turkistan region governor received well-known Kazakh filmmaker Sergei Dvortsevoy, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Sergei Dvortsevoy shoots a film about Taikazan in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan
    Photo credit: Turkistan region akimat

    Nuralkhan Kusherov warmly congratulated Sergei Dvortsevoy on the Day of Culture and Arts Workers, highly appreciating his contribution to the country’s cinematography.

    During the meeting, Sergei Dvortsevoy told the governor about his current work and creative plans. He stressed he works for the benefit of Kazakhstani cinematography.

    Sergei Dvortsevoy shoots a film about Taikazan in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan
    Photo credit: Turkistan region akimat

    Utmost attention was paid to one of his large-scale projects of the last years, the film about Taikazan. He expressed gratitude to the executives of the region for their all-around support in shooting the film.

    Opinions of historians, researchers and culture experts were taken into account during filmmaking. The main scenes are shot in Turkistan an the village of Karnak.

    As earlier reported, filming of The Golden Empire is completed in Kazakhstan.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
