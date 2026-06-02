Serena Williams to return to professional tennis at Queen’s Club

The American tennis star will compete in the doubles draw of the WTA 500 event at Queen’s Club as a wild card entrant. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 8 to 14.

The upcoming appearance will mark Williams’ first professional match in nearly four years.

“Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter. Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I’m excited to be back competing on one of the sport’s most iconic stages,” Williams said in a statement released by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Williams has won 73 WTA singles titles, including 23 Grand Slam crowns, and spent 319 weeks as world No. 1. She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion. Her return comes just weeks before this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

WTA Tournament Director Laura Robson welcomed the announcement, describing Williams as one of the greatest athletes in the world.

“Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, and we’re delighted that she will be making her return to tennis at the LTA's HSBC Championships,” Robson said.

The women’s tournament returned to Queen’s Club in 2025 after an absence of more than 50 years and attracted around 62,000 spectators. Organizers said prize money for this year’s event has been increased by 35%.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Zangar Nurlanuly advanced to the round of 16 at Junior Roland Garros after defeating American Agassi Rusher in straight sets.