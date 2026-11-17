According to an official announcement released on November 16, the New York-based firm will focus on early-stage companies developing artificial intelligence-powered solutions, particularly in healthcare, financial services and consumer technologies.

The company plans to support businesses that improve access to healthcare, financial management, education and everyday experiences.

“With Starfire Ventures, we are building an investment platform designed to live beyond us,” Williams said. “We’re continuing to back founders solving critical problems at their breakthrough moments, while broadening access to capital and creating opportunities for more people to participate in the ownership and growth of transformative businesses.”

The new venture builds on Williams’ previous investment platform, Serena Ventures, which raised $111 million for its inaugural fund in 2022.

Williams and Ferreira have worked together since 2015, when they jointly invested in online education platform MasterClass. Their partnership later expanded to other businesses, including food and consumer brands.

Ferreira, who serves as co-founder and general partner of Starfire Ventures, emphasized that successful investing requires more than financial support.

“Founders are looking for investors who understand their business and can be active partners as they build,” she said.

Starfire Ventures will primarily invest in startups at the seed and Series A stages, while also considering selected opportunities in more established companies.

The launch marks another chapter in Williams’ business career following her retirement from professional tennis in 2022. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has increasingly focused on entrepreneurship and venture capital, supporting emerging businesses and expanding investment opportunities for underrepresented founders.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has officially ended the 2026 tennis season as the world’s top-ranked women's singles player, retaining the No. 1 spot in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on November 16 with 8,099 points.