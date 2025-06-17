Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Xi Jinping discuss key areas of bilateral and interregional cooperation

The sides discussed the key areas of the bilateral and interregional cooperation.

The parties pointed out constructive character of the existing mechanism of multilateral dialogue between the countries of the region and China.

The key areas of the bilateral and interregional cooperation including trade and economic ties, energy sector, transport and communication projects and cultural-humanitarian exchange were explored.

The Chinese Leader hailed the existing level of cooperation between the two countries. Speaking on the Turkmen-Chinese partnership, the sides highlighted its strategic and long-term character, focus on further strengthening and expansion of the bilateral cooperation, facilitated by a high level of trust and friendly relations between the presidents of Turkmenistan and China.

As it was reported, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow arrived in Astana today.