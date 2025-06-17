EN
    President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow arrives in Astana

    10:15, 17 June 2025

    President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow has arrived in Astana to participate in the II Central Asia-China Summit, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Government’s press service.

    Photo credit: gov.kz

    According to the data provided by the Government, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan reached $555.7 million in 2024.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov came to Astana for the II Central Asia-China Summit.

    Turkmenistan Central Asia China Politics Foreign policy Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
