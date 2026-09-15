Serbian President Vučić set to resign

According to RTS.rs, Vučić’s resignation will take place on September 27.

“On the 27th, I will officially step down from my duties as president,” Vučić stated during a broadcast on Pink TV network.

Earlier this month, September 9th, the Serbian president approved decisions to dissolve the National Assembly (the country’s unicameral parliament) and schedule snap elections for October 25. Vučić subsequently announced his intention to resign at the end of September, allowing him to campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections as a regular citizen.

Prior to this, Miloš Vučević, chairman of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, confirmed that Vučić will head the party’s electoral list for the upcoming parliamentary elections and will run as its candidate for Prime Minister.