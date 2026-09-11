Serbian President Vucic to step down Sep 25-26, eyes PM role

Vucic made the remarks during a presentation of new measures to improve citizens' living standards, in response to a question from local media about when he planned to resign.

According to Serbian news agency Tanjug, Vucic said he would resign after completing his official activities in the United States this month.

"I will resign and then I will campaign as an ordinary citizen, which the law does not oblige me to do," he said. "I want to go as an ordinary person and an ordinary citizen."

Vucic signed a decree dissolving parliament on Wednesday and called snap parliamentary elections for Oct 25.

Vucic was elected president in April 2017 and re-elected in April 2022. Under Serbia's Constitution, the president serves a five-year term and may be re-elected once.

Earlier, it was reported that Serbia is set to hold snap parliamentary elections on October 25, 2026.