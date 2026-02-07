Serbian basketball fan wins dream trip to Kazakhstan

According to the MFA's press service, the tourism potential of Kazakhstan was presented as part of one of Europe’s largest sporting events, the EuroLeague basketball match between Belgrade’s Partizan and Athens’ Panathinaikos.

At the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Serbia, an interactive promotion was organized among the 18,000 spectators at the Belgrade Arena. Randomly selected fans were given the chance to participate in a free-throw shooting contest offered by the Partizan basketball club.

The prize for the winner – a certificate for a tourist trip to Kazakhstan for two – was presented by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia, Madi Atamkulov. Congratulating the winner, the Kazakh diplomat greeted the multi-thousand audience and invited them to visit Kazakhstan.

The atmosphere of the contest was enhanced by tourism videos titled “Born Bold Kazakhstan” broadcast on the arena’s screens, a promotional video of the direct Astana–Belgrade flight launched by Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines, as well as girls in traditional Kazakh national costumes who distributed Born Bold Kazakhstan T-shirts and baseball caps among basketball fans.

It is noted that the EuroLeague ranks second in Europe in terms of popularity and media reach among sporting competitions. The EuroLeague regular season is broadcast in 199 countries worldwide, with a total television audience exceeding 1 billion viewers.

