    Kazakhstan and Greece explore trade, investment, and tourism opportunities

    09:14, 6 February 2026

    The newly appointed Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Kazakhstan, Antonia Katsourou, delivered the copies of credentials to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the MFA.

    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    During the meeting, Issetov emphasized Greece’s role as an important partner for Kazakhstan in the Mediterranean region and expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of ties between Astana and Athens.

    The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and investment sectors, with a particular focus on expanding collaboration in tourism.

    Both diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a constructive dialogue and advancing the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

    Earlier. Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Ambassador presented credentials to King Willem-Alexander.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
