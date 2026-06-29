President Vučić to resign, Serbia heads to early polls
03:08, 29 June 2026
President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia announced this weekend he would resign within weeks and the country will hold early presidential and parliamentary elections, following 18 months of anti-government protests, Telegraf.rs reports.
“I will be president for only a couple more weeks, and then I will resign,” Vučić told his supporters at a pro-government rally in Belgrade.
President Vučić's second and final mandate was due to expire in the middle of 2027.
Earlier, during his visit to Kazakhstan this February President Aleksandar Vučić said Serbia and Kazakhstan had set ambitious new cooperation agenda.