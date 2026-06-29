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    President Vučić to resign, Serbia heads to early polls

    03:08, 29 June 2026

    President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia announced this weekend he would resign ​within weeks and the country will hold early presidential and parliamentary elections, following 18 months of anti-government protests, Telegraf.rs reports.

    President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia
    Phоtо credit: Telegraf.rs

    “I will be president for only a couple more weeks, and then I will resign,” Vučić told his supporters at a pro-government rally in Belgrade.

    President Vučić's second and final mandate was due to expire in the middle of 2027.

    Earlier, during his visit to Kazakhstan this February President Aleksandar Vučić said Serbia and Kazakhstan had set ambitious new cooperation agenda.

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    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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