Serbia sees Middle Corridor as key to becoming logistics hub for Kazakh goods

According to Vučić, Serbia’s understanding of the route has evolved significantly in recent years, as the corridor increasingly links China with Central Asia, the Caspian Sea and Europe via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

He highlighted Kazakhstan’s active efforts to modernize infrastructure, shorten transport routes and monetize transit potential, calling these steps crucial for all countries cooperating with China and Central Asia.

“I see what President Tokaev is doing in a very smart way. He's monetizing these routes and shortening the path, building these highways, shortening the path for, let's say, 900 kilometers, as I saw in his plans. This is huge,” President Vučić said.

The Serbian president expressed hope that Serbia could become one of the main gateways for Kazakh goods entering Southeast Europe, noting the importance of expanding logistics capacity and improving air connectivity between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency published the full interview.