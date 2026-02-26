Serbia seeks partnership with Kazakhstan on baby food manufacturing

According to him, Grocka Municipality specializes in growing fruits and unites multiple associations of private producers.

The total area of fruit orchards in the municipality is around 24 hectares.

“Our idea is to jointly establish, together with investors from Kazakhstan, a production facility for baby food and fruit porridges in Grocka Municipality, so that these products can be supplied to the Kazakhstani market,” Rade Ivetić says.

Discussions on cooperation have been underway since 2022 together with the Embassy of Kazakhstan. Talks continue today, though no concrete proposals from Kazakh investors have yet been received.

The meeting of the Business Council is being held ahead of the official visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to Kazakhstan.