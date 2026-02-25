EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Serbian President to visit Astana

    09:15, 25 February 2026

    At the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, will pay an official visit to Astana on February 26-27, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Serbian President to visit Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The heads of state are expected to discuss the state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Serbian relations, with a focus on further strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade-economic ties, and cultural-humanitarian interaction.

    Kazakhstan-Serbia Politics President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All