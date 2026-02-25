Serbian President to visit Astana
09:15, 25 February 2026
At the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, will pay an official visit to Astana on February 26-27, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The heads of state are expected to discuss the state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Serbian relations, with a focus on further strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade-economic ties, and cultural-humanitarian interaction.