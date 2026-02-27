Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić arrives at Akorda
An official welcome ceremony for Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who arrived in Astana for an official visit at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is ongoing in Akorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.
By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall in honor of the high-profile guest.
The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ national anthems.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić walked along the carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which they left for a narrow-format meeting.
Aleksandar Vučić arrived in Astana for an official visit on Thursday, February 26. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov welcomed the Serbian President at the capital’s airport.
During the visit, high-level talks are scheduled on strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.
Serbia is a close and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkans. Throughout 30 years of diplomatic relations, the two countries have established friendly ties based on respect, trust, and mutually beneficial cooperation.
In 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Serbia grew by 7.6%, exceeding $107 million.
The potential and prospects for interaction between the two countries in the coming years are discussed in the material by a Qazinform correspondent.