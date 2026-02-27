Serbia interested in expanding presence of Kazakhstani companies in joint projects

The President expressed interest in expanding the participation of Kazakhstani companies in joint projects, first of all, in the construction sector.

He said Serbia is ready to develop projects proposed by Kazakhstan, which may become flagship projects not only for Serbia but also for the entire region in this part of Europe.

The issue of granting Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline the fifth freedom rights in Serbian airspace was raised, with hopes for a mutually beneficial resolution.

Photo credit: Akorda

He also said Serbia is ready to welcome Kazakhstani investors and construction firms, which will help improve the investment attractiveness of Serbia and contribute to the development of mutual cultural and tourism ties. He also pledged to apply the best efforts to support Serbian entrepreneurs who wish to invest in Kazakhstan.

The Serbian leader emphasized significant potential for building cooperation in defense, AI and data centers. He also praised achievements in Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development, regarding them as a symbol of progress for the world.

During the talks, the parties focused on a wide range of issues of bilateral agenda, including trade and logistics, agriculture and critical minerals, digitalization and AI, tourism and construction.

Earlier, the Heads of State held talks in restricted attendance.