Serbia calls presidential election for December 27
22:10, 26 November 2026
The President of Serbia’s National Assembly, Aleksandar Čupić, has officially called the presidential election for December 27, signing the relevant decision during a ceremony at the parliament in Belgrade, Qazinform News Agency cites Telegraf.rs.
Čupić urged citizens to participate in the vote, stressing the importance of high turnout and responsible civic engagement.
Under Serbian electoral law, voting will take place on a non-working day, with polling stations open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. If no candidate secures a majority of votes, a second round will be held within 15 days.
The election follows the resignation of former President Aleksandar Vučić on September 27. Čupić currently serves as Acting President of Serbia.