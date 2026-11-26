Čupić urged citizens to participate in the vote, stressing the importance of high turnout and responsible civic engagement.

Under Serbian electoral law, voting will take place on a non-working day, with polling stations open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. If no candidate secures a majority of votes, a second round will be held within 15 days.

The election follows the resignation of former President Aleksandar Vučić on September 27. Čupić currently serves as Acting President of Serbia.