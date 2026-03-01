Serbia and Kazakhstan share multivector foreign policy vision Vučić says

President Vučić underlined mutual support between the two countries on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty, adding that Belgrade and Astana consistently align their positions within the framework of the United Nations Charter.

“We believe in each other and we believe that we are pretty much in the same position in today's very volatile world, a world that is facing real erosion of international public law and a pretty chaotic world,” he said.

He praised Kazakhstan’s balanced approach to foreign relations, highlighting cooperation with China, the European Union, the United States and Russia as an example of pragmatic diplomacy.

The Serbian leader also noted that shared historical experiences, including the participation of Kazakh units in the liberation of Belgrade during World War II, are an important factor in closer ties between the two nations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Serbia and Kazakhstan identified food security, artificial intelligence and advanced agricultural technologies as key areas for expanding bilateral cooperation.