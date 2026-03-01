Food security and AI among top priorities for Serbia-Kazakhstan cooperation

President Vučić emphasized that food and water resources are increasingly viewed as issues of national sovereignty and long-term security, stressing the need for closer collaboration in agriculture, agrotechnology and processing industries.

“Food is not only a topic of trade. It is a main topic of keeping the sovereignty of nations. It is the same with water resources,” he said.

He noted that Serbia can contribute advanced seeds, agricultural technologies and IT solutions, while Kazakhstan offers vast natural resources and strong production potential. The Serbian leader also confirmed readiness to work jointly on the use of satellites, biotechnology and AI in agriculture.

Vučić supported the idea of creating a joint agritech cluster, saying: “I don't care about procedural steps because I believe that we can resolve it much easier than with many other countries. I think when people want to arrange something, when they want to agree upon something, they can easily do it.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Serbia sees the Middle Corridor as a key opportunity to become a logistics hub for Kazakh goods entering Southeast Europe.