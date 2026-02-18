EN
    Seoul vows support for smooth completion of Czech nuclear plant project

    20:01, 18 February 2026

    South Korea's industry minister reaffirmed Seoul's support for the smooth completion of a South Korea-led nuclear power plant construction project in the Czech Republic, as he congratulated the new prime minister of the European country, the industry ministry said Wednesday, Yonhap reports. 

    S Korea
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    Kim Jung-kwan, the minister of trade, industry and resources, delivered such a commitment to Andrej Babis, the newly appointed prime minister of the Czech Republic, during a meeting held in Prague on Monday (local time).

    "We will provide utmost support for the successful construction the Dukovany power plant," Kim said, while delivering a hand-written letter from President Lee Jae Myung, according the ministry.

    Kim also met with his Czech counterpart, Karel Havlicek, and agreed to establish a minister-level consultation body to support the completion of the project.

    A South Korean consortium led by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) and the Czech government finalized the estimated US$18 billion nuclear power plant deal in June.

    The former administration of the Czech Republic had agreed to first negotiate with South Korea for a follow-up project to build two additional nuclear reactors in Temelin.

    South Korea's state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) said negotiations with the Czech Republic's energy company for its nuclear power plant construction project are expected to be finalized last March. 

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
