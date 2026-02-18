Seoul vows support for smooth completion of Czech nuclear plant project

Kim Jung-kwan, the minister of trade, industry and resources, delivered such a commitment to Andrej Babis, the newly appointed prime minister of the Czech Republic, during a meeting held in Prague on Monday (local time).

"We will provide utmost support for the successful construction the Dukovany power plant," Kim said, while delivering a hand-written letter from President Lee Jae Myung, according the ministry.

Kim also met with his Czech counterpart, Karel Havlicek, and agreed to establish a minister-level consultation body to support the completion of the project.

A South Korean consortium led by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) and the Czech government finalized the estimated US$18 billion nuclear power plant deal in June.

The former administration of the Czech Republic had agreed to first negotiate with South Korea for a follow-up project to build two additional nuclear reactors in Temelin.

South Korea's state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) said negotiations with the Czech Republic's energy company for its nuclear power plant construction project are expected to be finalized last March.