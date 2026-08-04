Seoul under serious heat warning for 1st time

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the warning applies to Seoul's southwestern and southeastern areas as of 11:00 AM.

11 wards in the capital, including Gangnam, Songpa, Gangseo and Gwanak, came under the influence of the warning.

As the heat wave has intensified, 18 additional heat-related illness cases were reported in the South Korean capital on Monday, according to government data, bringing the city's cumulative total since May 15 to 185, including two deaths.

The Seoul metropolitan government said it is thoroughly monitoring the increase in heat-related illnesses and has launched a comprehensive response plan, including spraying water on roads and providing support to vulnerable groups, like residents living in small, poorly ventilated homes.

Local authorities also designated some 4,000 locations, including community centers, senior citizen centers and welfare centers, as cooling shelters.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry sent a text message to citizens urging them to stay home, drink more water, rest in cool places and pay special attention to the safety of their families.

Earlier, it was reported that Austria had recorded a new July temperature record, with the mercury reaching 40.3 degrees Celsius in the town of Wieselburg in Lower Austria.