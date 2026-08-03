Historic heatwave hits Austria, €1.4B in damages

The temperature exceeded previous July records in the states of Upper Austria and Lower Austria, as well as the former national July record of 39.7 degrees Celsius, set in the state of Carinthia on 27th July, 1983. Meteorologists expect the current heatwave to surpass the record set in 2013, making it the most intense heatwave in Austria since records began.

Austria is currently experiencing its second severe heatwave of the summer season. Researchers estimate that the two heatwaves have caused damage amounting to around €1.4 billion during the current summer.

Austria's national meteorological service today warned of another week of extreme heat beginning tomorrow, Monday, attributing the conditions to the dominance of hot subtropical air masses and a high-pressure system moving in from south-western Europe.

Researchers at the University of Graz attributed the severe heatwaves and Austria's changing climate to human activity, estimating that around 80 percent of extreme heatwaves are linked to human-induced global warming.

Experts also warned of widespread consequences, citing the impact of extreme heat on people, nature and infrastructure, as well as increasing drought conditions and the growing risk of wildfires.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea had shattered its heat record with straight days above 40°C in Yangsan.