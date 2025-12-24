Seoul to accept 109,100 foreign seasonal workers in 2026

The figure marks a 14.1 percent increase from the visa quota of 96,000 for this year, according to the officials at the agriculture, oceans and justice ministries.

The government said the foreign workers will help address the insufficient workforce in the agriculture and fisheries sector, vowing efforts to create a safe working environment for the migrant workers.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that South Korea was planning to invest 30 trillion won in AI and chip sectors in 2026.