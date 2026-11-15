Senior Hamas commander killed in Israeli air strike in southern Gaza

The attack took place on Saturday, targeting a tent used to shelter displaced Palestinians. Two other people were injured in the strike.

Earlier, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet security agency announced in a joint statement that a senior Hamas military commander had been targeted in a drone operation in Khan Younis.

In a statement issued early Sunday, several hours after the strike, Hamas confirmed that the individual targeted was a senior figure in its military wing.

Located along the Mediterranean coast, al-Mawasi is home to large numbers of displaced Palestinians living in temporary tents. Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out strikes in the area, despite having previously designated it a humanitarian zone.

According to an update released Saturday by Gaza's Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks across the enclave had killed 16 people and wounded another 68 over the preceding 48 hours.

The ministry reported that at least 1,643 Palestinians had been killed and 5,964 injured since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025. It also said that at least 850 bodies had been retrieved from beneath the rubble during that period.

Since the beginning of Israel's military campaign in Gaza in October 2023, the reported death toll has reached at least 74,695, with 176,093 people injured, according to the ministry.

The health authorities also recorded another death linked to cold weather after a nine-month-old infant died from hypothermia, bringing the total number of cold-related fatalities to 11. The baby's death was the first such case reported this winter.

Much of Gaza's population remains displaced, with residents sheltering in tents or damaged buildings. Recent heavy rainfall has caused water damage, further worsening living conditions.

Israeli military operations across Gaza have intensified despite the ceasefire agreement that came into effect in October 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Israel had carried out airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of violating a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.