Bishkek to host Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States

The event is expected to be attended by the heads of the parliaments of the Central Asian countries. The purpose of the forum is to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation among the Central Asian countries in order to achieve sustainable economic growth, regulate migration processes, and develop the digital environment. During the forum, the following topics will be discussed: "Migration and Labor Flows: Legislative Support for Citizens' Rights and Economic Sustainability," "Legislative Measures to Improve the Investment Climate and Increase Economic Transparency in Central Asian Countries," and "Parliaments and Digital Sovereignty: Cybersecurity and Legal Regulation of the Digital Environment."

It should be noted that previous forums were held in the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2023 and the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2024.

Earlier, it was reported that the OTS security councils’ secretaries met in Bishkek.