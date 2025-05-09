EN
    Senate Speaker Ashimbayev pays tribute to Manshuk Mametova

    14:12, 9 May 2025

    Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament attended a flower-laying ceremony at the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Manshuk Mametova and observed a minute of silence to honor fallen soldiers, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Senate.

    Senate Speaker Ashimbayev lays flowers at monument to Manshuk Mametova
    Photo credit: Kazakh Senate

    Attending the event were also representatives of veterans’ organizations and security agencies, military personnel and deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

    Speaking to the participants, Ashimbayev stressed that “the Victory Day is a special date in the history of the country and the life of each Kazakhstani”. Upon the President’s instruction, commemorative events are held across the country to mark the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

    Senate Speaker Ashimbayev, alongside a group of deputies, congratulated war veteran Vasily Serdyukov, who recalled the memories of the war and life challenges.

    Earlier it was reported that Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov had laid flowers at the monument to Baurzhan Momyshuly. 

    Senate Parliament 80 Years of Great Victory
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
