Senate Speaker Ashimbayev pays tribute to Manshuk Mametova

Attending the event were also representatives of veterans’ organizations and security agencies, military personnel and deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Speaking to the participants, Ashimbayev stressed that “the Victory Day is a special date in the history of the country and the life of each Kazakhstani”. Upon the President’s instruction, commemorative events are held across the country to mark the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

Senate Speaker Ashimbayev, alongside a group of deputies, congratulated war veteran Vasily Serdyukov, who recalled the memories of the war and life challenges.

Earlier it was reported that Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov had laid flowers at the monument to Baurzhan Momyshuly.