Senate Speaker Ashimbayev highlights Kazakhstan’s interest in law-making process in Japan

Opening the meeting, Senate Chairman Ashimbayev congratulated Ambassador Yasumasa Iijima on his appointment and said that Japan is a key partner of Kazakhstan in the Asia–Pacific region. “Both nations have established close political contacts at all levels, actively promote economic cooperation as well as enhance cultural and humanitarian ties”.

In this regard, Ashimbayev highlighted the contribution the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan has made to boost the Kazakh-Japanese partnership as well as stressed the need to step up interparliamentary relations between both nations.

Stressing that the two countries’ relations have reached the level of strategic partnership, the Senate Chairman said that Kazakhstan and Japan share a common position on many issues of global and regional agenda.

We attach great attention to strengthening interparliamentary ties, said Ashimbayev, expressing an interest in law-making work in Japan, including in legal frameworks for socio-economic and innovative development.

In turn, Yasumasa Iijima expressed an interest in further enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan as well as joint implementation of the ongoing initiatives.

