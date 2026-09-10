Senate of Uzbekistan approves changes to Uzbek alphabet

Odiljon Mamatkarimov, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Science, Education and Healthcare, noted that Uzbekistan is taking systematic steps to develop the Uzbek language and strengthen its status as the official language. He added that the international standing of the language continues to improve.

Under the proposed amendments, the Uzbek alphabet will consist of 28 letters and one apostrophe, replacing the current 26 letters and three-letter combinations. To protect the rights and interests of citizens and organizations during the transition, documents issued in the current alphabet before the law’s enactment, as well as the national currency and securities, will remain valid without restrictions. Certain signs and symbols of government agencies may also continue to be used until they are physically worn out or their designated usage period expires.

The law approved by senators aims to refine the Uzbek alphabet and spelling rules based on the Latin script, expand the use of the state language, and promote its digitalization.

Earlier, it was reported that New Zealand has formally recognized English as one of its official languages after Parliament passed the English Language Bill, placing it alongside te reo Māori and New Zealand Sign Language,