The legislation, which came into force on July 30, does not create new rights or change how English is used in courts, Parliament, government agencies, or other public institutions. English was already the country's dominant language and had long been regarded as a de facto official language through widespread use.

According to 2023 government data, more than 95% of New Zealanders speak English, compared with 4.3% who speak te reo Māori and 0.5% who use New Zealand Sign Language. Te reo Māori became an official language in 1987 to support its revival and guarantee its use in legal proceedings, while New Zealand Sign Language gained official status in 2006 to strengthen rights and access for deaf people.

The law drew criticism from linguists, legal experts, and opposition lawmakers, who argued it was unnecessary because English was never under threat.

Green Party MP Tamatha Paul described the legislation as a waste of Parliament's time, while legal experts said it would have no practical effect because English was already used across all areas of public life.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the population of New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, is projected to reach 2 million by 2033.