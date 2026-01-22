Senate Chairman Ashimbayev highlights key challenges ahead for deputies

"As you know, at the beginning of the week, the Ulttyq Qurultay convened under the chairmanship of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. By tradition, the meeting introduced key initiatives shaping the country’s future, including specific proposals concerning constitutional and parliamentary reform. The President expressed his opinion on the name, structure and powers of the future Parliament. In addition, he announced proposals aimed at reforming socio-political and state institutions of power. Among the proposed initiatives are the establishment of new institutions such as the People's Council and the office of Vice-President. Thus, there is every reason to say that the Ulttyq Qurultay has defined a new constitutional model for a Just and Fair Kazakhstan,” Ashimbayev noted.

According to him, all the initiatives outlined at the meeting will be analyzed by a special commission set up by a presidential decree, which will prepare a package of relevant changes. Subsequently, this document will be submitted to a national referendum.

Ashimbayev emphasized that the goal of the initiatives is to form a strong and fair new political system that corresponds to the principle of Strong President - Influential Parliament - Accountable Government.

“Senate deputies, fully supporting the initiatives of the Head of State aimed at developing the country and strengthening independence, will contribute to their promotion. We will also work out decisions requiring legislative amendments in a timely manner. I am confident that by joining forces with all stakeholders, we will carry out our activities at a high level for the benefit of the country,” said the Chairman of the Senate.

