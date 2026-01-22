Kazakh President’s ideas voiced at 5th Qurultay presented at global forum in India

The event is organized by the Election Commission of India jointly with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), which has a permanent observer status at the UN and acts as a partner to the EU in the implementation of current projects.

Nurlan Abdirov addressed the plenary session of election officials and the Global Thematic Session “Independent and Professional Election Management Bodies for Sustainable Democracy.”

Addressing colleagues from 43 countries, the CEC Chairman presented a report titled as Reform of the Electoral System in Kazakhstan: Professionalization of Electoral Authorities, focusing on the transformation of the electoral system in the context of the 2022 constitutional reform initiated by the President of Kazakhstan. He said that Kazakhstan had modernized its electoral system and the procedure for forming representative bodies of power in line with the reform. The renewal of the corps of rural akims (governors) became an important step in this process.

During presentations and meetings with the heads of electoral bodies from Europe, America and Asia, Nurlan Abdirov spoke about core ideas of the Kazakh President's speech at the 5th Ulltyq Qurultay. The sides were briefed about the main priorities for further evolution of the political system, plans to switch to a unicameral parliament, and the strengthening of the institutional framework of the state. The decision to establish a Constitutional Commission and submit the draft amendments to the Constitution for a nationwide referendum was received with great interest.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda hosted the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involved prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils. More information on the President's initiatives voiced during the Ququltay are available here.