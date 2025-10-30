Senate approves extradition treaty between Kazakhstan and Morocco

The document was signed on December 12, 2024, in Rabat.

The final provisions of the draft law specify the treaty regulates cooperation between the competent authorities of Kazakhstan and Morocco on matters of extradition of individuals located within the territories of the parties for the purpose of criminal prosecution or execution of a court sentence.

In particular, the document provides for: the procedure for extraditing persons suspected or accused of crimes punishable by imprisonment for at least one year or by a more severe penalty; the procedure for extradition for the execution of a court sentence, if at the time the extradition request is received, the unserved portion of the sentence is at least six months; the grounds for refusal of extradition, including cases where the offense is political in nature, punishable by death, or contradicts national legislation or international obligations.

The extradition of the signatory states’ own citizens is not provided for under the treaty.

The implementation of the treaty will be carried out on the basis of written requests. The central authority of the requested party must promptly notify the corresponding authority of the requesting party of the decision made.

The central authorities designated to cooperate under this treaty are the Office of the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of Morocco.

The document also regulates issues related to the allocation of expenses, the settlement of disputes, and other procedural aspects of fulfilling obligations.

The ratification of the treaty will not entail any negative socio-economic or legal consequences, nor will it require additional financial expenditures. Its implementation will be funded from the resources allocated to the Office of the Prosecutor General in the national budget.

The conclusion of the treaty will help ensure the prosecution of individuals evading justice in the territories of Kazakhstan or Morocco, strengthen the protection of Kazakhstani citizens’ rights abroad, and enhance the effectiveness of international cooperation in the field of criminal justice.

