Senate approves Kazakhstan-Cyprus Agreement on Extradition of Convicted Persons

The law aims at formation of a legal framework in the field of criminal proceedings with Cyprus and extradition of the citizens convicted abroad.

The objective of the law is to ratify the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus on extradition of convicted persons signed in Astana on March 25, 2024.

“The Agreement regulates the issues of extradition of convicted persons and reasons for its rejection. In accordance with the document, the sides are obliged to extradite the persons sentenced to imprisonment for further serving of their sentence in the state of their citizenship,” the Senate Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System and Law-Enforcement Agencies says.

The ratification of the Agreement is called to raise effectiveness of legal cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus in combating crimes and contribute to strengthening the bilateral relations. The ratification of the Agreement and its implementation will not entail any negative socio-economic and legal consequences and will not require additional financial costs. The implementation of the Agreement will be carried out at the expense and within the limits of the funds provided by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the republican budget for the corresponding years.