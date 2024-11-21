EN
    Senate approves annual withdrawal of 2trln tenge from National Fund

    13:20, 21 November 2024

    The upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament (Senate) has approved the Law “On Guaranteed Transfer from the National Fund for 2025-2027” adopted by the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The guaranteed transfer from the National Fund to the republican budget for 2025-2027 has been approved to the amount of 2 trillion tenge in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

    The cut-off price for oil was approved at $42.3 per barrel in 2025, $41.0 per barrel in 2026, and $39.4 per barrel in 2027.

