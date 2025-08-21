Semey to host Kazakhstan Boxing Championships

The event will run from October 12 till 19, bringing together the country’s top fighters across all weight categories. Athletes from every region are set to compete for national titles.

The final lineup of participants is yet to be confirmed, but the tournament is expected to deliver fierce and competitive matchups.

Recall that the World Boxing Championships will be held in September in Liverpool, England.

Kazakhstan’s boxers are currently training in the Almaty region before heading to Sheffield for the final stage of their preparation, where they will take part in a training camp alongside athletes from over 10 countries.

The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation reported that only the country’s top fighters were selected for the camp, with four representatives in each weight category.

“On August 26, the boxers will head to the United Kingdom. In Sheffield, they will take part in a joint training camp ahead of the World Championships, with teams from France, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Lithuania, the USA, Kosovo, the Philippines, Poland, Ireland, and India expected to join,” said Kairat Satzhanov, head coach of the men's boxing team of Kazakhstan, in an interview with the federation.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Temirlan Mukatayev has claimed gold at the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.