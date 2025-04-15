EN
    Semey Ormany forestry to install early fire detection system

    11:39, 15 April 2025

    At today’s Government meeting, Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev focused on the results of the early fire detection system implementation, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Fire detection system
    Photo credit: Screenshot from video

    The Minister said the early fire detection system covers 1.3 million hectares of the state forest reserves.

    This year, the early fire detection system will be installed at the Semey Ormany forestry and 23 more forestry farms to survey 5.6 million hectares of the state forest reserves by the end of the year, the Minister said. 

    Notably, Kazakhstan will channel over KZT 26 bln to upgrade firefighting equipment.

