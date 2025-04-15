Semey Ormany forestry to install early fire detection system

The Minister said the early fire detection system covers 1.3 million hectares of the state forest reserves.

This year, the early fire detection system will be installed at the Semey Ormany forestry and 23 more forestry farms to survey 5.6 million hectares of the state forest reserves by the end of the year, the Minister said.

Notably, Kazakhstan will channel over KZT 26 bln to upgrade firefighting equipment.