Kazakhstan to channel over KZT 26 bln to upgrade firefighting equipment

He said that since the beginning of the year, the Ministry’s enterprises received 136 small wildfire fighting complexes and 60 tractors worth 3.7 billion tenge. 166 more fire trucks, 27 small wildfire fighting complexes and 15 tractors up to 11.3 billion tenge will be delivered by the end of June.

Regional akimats allotted 6.3 billion tenge from the local budgets for equipping forestry farms and 20 billion tenge more through leasing. It is supposed to acquire 186 fire trucks, 186 small wildfire fighting complexes and 247 tractors worth 26.3 billion tenge for forestry farms of the akimats. He stressed these measures are called to renovate and upgrade firefighting equipment in 11 regions most prone to wildfires.

As earlier reported, rescuers successfully contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to the forest area, with the total affected land reaching 700 hectares early April.