Selbe Sub-Center to become Ulaanbaatar's first model 20-minute city

At the PMU meeting held on March 22, 2025, the progress of the Selbe Sub-Center Land Clearance and Ger Area Housing Projectwas reviewed. The Project is planned to cover 158 hectares and 2,206 land plots across Chingeltei and Sukhbaatar districts, with preparatory work having commenced in 2020. The area is being developed in compliance with urban construction norms and standards to meet the social and cultural service requirements of 45,610 residents, with the objective of becoming Ulaanbaatar City's first model "20-Minute City."

The development plan for the Selbe Sub-Center includes the construction of 113 residential complexes for 10,068 households, along with 17.7 km of roads, 43 km of pedestrian pathways, 28.9 km of bicycle lanes, 3.6 hectares of playgrounds, three schools, five kindergartens, a hospital, various sports facilities, and green spaces covering 30 percent of the total area.

The Housing Project is divided into four packages. Tenders for the first two packages have already been announced and are scheduled to be opened next week. Tenders for packages three and four are expected to be issued within the following week, with construction of the first two packages anticipated to be completed by 2027.

During the meeting of the Performance Monitoring Unit, members discussed the project and agreed on the necessity of establishing a Land Clearance Fund as part of the ger area housing initiative. It was further recommended that this matter be submitted to the Cabinet of Mongolia for formal consideration.

Since the inaugural meeting of the Performance Monitoring Unit on January 14, 2025, a total of 15 resolutions and 24 presentations, covering 39 issues, have been submitted to Cabinet Meetings in accordance with the directives of the Prime Minister of Mongolia.

