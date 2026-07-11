Kazakh boxers secure four medals at Asian U19 & U23 Championships

The quarterfinal session began with a bout in the 75 kg category, where Kazakhstan's Khamza Maksatuly faced Uzbekistan's Suhrob Rakhmatullaev. In a fiercely contested fight lasting all three rounds, the judges gave the win to the Uzbek boxer by split decision (4-1).

Next, Timur Taibekov stepped into the ring. In the 80 kg category, his opponent was India's Lokesh. The bout was evenly contested, but after three rounds, the judges awarded the victory to the Kazakh boxer by majority decision (3-1).

In the 85 kg category, Ruslan Akhmetov faced Kyrgyzstan's Nuraly Abdrashitov. The Kazakh boxer took control from the opening bell, dictated the pace, outclassed his opponent in all components, and confidently secured a unanimous decision victory (5-0).

Another impressive victory was added to the team's tally by Zhalgas Utebekov, competing in the 90 kg category. His bout against Chinese Taipei's Jui-Hsi Kuo lasted just one and a half minutes — a devastating body shot knocked out his opponent.

Vladislav Samozhonov closed the evening session in the +90 kg category against India's Loven Gulia. The Kazakhstani super heavyweight dominated from the first seconds, fully controlling the bout. In the second round, the fight was stopped early after the Indian boxer sustained an injury and could not continue. As a result, Samozhonov was declared the winner.

Thus, following the quarterfinals, Kazakh boxers Timur Taibekov, Ruslan Akhmetov, Zhalgas Utebekov, and Vladislav Samozhonov have secured at least bronze medals. Khamza Maksatuly ended his medal campaign.

The 2026 Asian Boxing U19 & U23 Championships began in Jakarta on July 3 and will run until July 16. Kazakhstan is represented by 39 boxers at the tournament.

As written earlier, Kazakhstan's Madira Zhumakan and Aknur Tursyngali won the quarterfinals of the tournament.