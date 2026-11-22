The new outlet, Sega Store Osaka, opened in October in Osaka’s Shinsaibashi district. It is the company’s fourth permanent store, following openings in Shanghai, Tokyo and Beijing since May last year.

Speaking at an opening ceremony held on Oct. 1, Sega President Shuji Utsumi said the store brings together the company’s creative assets through a diverse range of merchandise and will help Sega deepen its understanding of customer preferences through market research.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Located on the sixth floor of the Shinsaibashi Parco shopping complex, the store features products inspired by some of Sega’s most popular franchises, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Persona.

Visitors are welcomed by a Sonic statue and a large digital display designed to immerse fans in the world of the iconic blue hedgehog.

In addition to standard merchandise, the store offers exclusive items such as plush toys, apparel and limited-edition products featuring takoyaki, Osaka’s famous octopus-filled snack, blending local culture with Sega’s gaming brands.

Qazinform earlier reported, the global rollout of Grand Theft Auto VI has begun, with its launch prompting some workers to take time off.

According to Rockstar Games' release schedule, the game is launching on November 19 at midnight local time across regions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.