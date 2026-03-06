Seeds of change: Moringa cleans microplastics from water

According to Metrópoles, the saline extract from the seeds showed efficacy comparable to aluminium sulphate, a chemical commonly used in water coagulation. Both methods neutralise the electrical charge of microplastics, forming aggregates that facilitate their filtration. In more alkaline waters, moringa extract outperforms the chemical and provides an efficient and economical alternative for small communities and rural properties.



The experiments were conducted with water contaminated with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) microplastics artificially aged by ultraviolet radiation, simulating their natural wear and tear. After treatment, the natural extract and the chemical achieved similar results in particle removal.



The team's next step will be to apply the technique directly to a river in Sao Jose dos Campos to evaluate its effectiveness in real conditions and promote the use of moringa as a natural water purification option.



Earlier, it was reported that Chile is extending restrictions under single-use plastics law.