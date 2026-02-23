Chile extends restrictions under single-use plastics law

The updated regulations are designed to reduce pollution and advance the transition towards a circular economy by limiting the delivery and use of disposable plastic products.

The measure stipulates that food outlets are prohibited from providing single-use plastic items for on-site consumption unless these are made from certified biodegradable materials such as cardboard, paper or wood. Outside the premises, plastics may be supplied only at the explicit request of customers and must comply with recyclability or environmental certification requirements.

In addition, the regulation requires supermarkets and beverage stores to display at least 30 per cent of their products in returnable bottles, reinforcing national efforts to promote reuse and minimise waste. This requirement complements earlier measures, including the gradual increase in recycled content in disposable plastic bottles.

