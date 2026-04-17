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    President Tokayev's arrival at Antalya Diplomacy Forum draws spotlight

    17:18, 17 April 2026

    The arrival of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan at the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026) has sparked a lively response from the international press and participants, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the BORT N1 Telegram channel.

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    Photo source: BORT N1

    The Head of State is now participating in a high-profile panel discussion in a Q&A format. The event is a focal point for global media, politicians, and diplomats.

    For Kazakhstan, participation in this year's forum, titled Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties, is not merely a foreign policy gesture, but an organic element of its middle power course that seeks to shape a geopolitical reality in which Turkic integration aligns with Eurasian and global initiatives.

    President Tokayev's arrival at Antalya Diplomacy Forum draws spotlight
    Photo source: BORT N1

     

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Türkiye Politics Mass media Diplomacy Foreign policy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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