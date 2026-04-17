President Tokayev's arrival at Antalya Diplomacy Forum draws spotlight

The Head of State is now participating in a high-profile panel discussion in a Q&A format. The event is a focal point for global media, politicians, and diplomats.

For Kazakhstan, participation in this year's forum, titled Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties, is not merely a foreign policy gesture, but an organic element of its middle power course that seeks to shape a geopolitical reality in which Turkic integration aligns with Eurasian and global initiatives.