Security Council approves military reform plan

According to the minister, a key element of the military reform will be the adoption of a new information and communication strategy for the Armed Forces and improvements to educational efforts based on the constitutional principle of “Law and Order.” These measures are aimed at strengthening military discipline and public trust in the army.

The organizational measures outlined in the Plan will be implemented by the end of this year, while the main conceptual measures are scheduled for 2027.

During the meeting, the Commission conducting a comprehensive review of the Ministry of Defense was instructed to complete its work by the end of the year.

The President emphasized that military security is a nationwide priority requiring coordinated efforts by all relevant government agencies.

Following the meeting, the Military Reform Plan was approved.

The Head of State stressed the importance of the timely and full implementation of the planned reforms.

Coordination of the Plan’s implementation has been entrusted to the Government and the Security Council.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is set to introduce a two-stage military service model under army reform.