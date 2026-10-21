Kazakhstan to introduce two-stage military service model under army reform

During the meeting, Deputy Chairperson of the Security Council Aida Balayeva presented the key provisions of the Army Reform Plan, developed in consideration of international experience in military development, modern methods of warfare, and proposals from domestic experts.

The document provides for institutional reforms aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the country’s entire military establishment.

Plans include reviewing the structure and composition of the Armed Forces, improving command and defense planning systems, establishing unmanned systems forces, and strengthening key components of the army.

A key aspect of the military reform is the transition to a two-stage model of compulsory military service. During the first six months, conscripts will undergo training at training centers, while the following six months will be spent serving directly in military units, with a focus on combat training and carrying out missions as part of their units.

Particular attention will be paid to ensuring the safety of military personnel and protecting their rights.

Plans also include establishing military adviser positions and a Military Ombudsman, as well as taking measures to prevent hazing and strengthen military discipline.

The plan also provides for the development of the unified Zhas Aibyn military-patriotic training system based on the Adal Azamat concept, expanding the network of specialized military schools, and improving basic military training.

Earlier, the Head of State instructed officials to prepare and submit defense overhaul proposals to the Security Council, taking into account ongoing nationwide reforms.