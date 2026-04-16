'Second Kashagan': KMG shares update on project timeline

Currently, the Zhyloi Carbonate Platform project is at the stage of regional geological and geophysical exploration and preparation for seismic operations. Analysis and reinterpretation of historical geophysical data have already been completed, and a prospective zone for further research has been identified.

The company underscores that these are forecast resources that require confirmation. According to preliminary assessments, the geological potential of the project could reach up to 20 billion tons of oil equivalent. Resource estimates will be updated as seismic surveys and deep well drilling proceed.

"A minimum work program, including seismic prospecting and deep well drilling, is planned through 2030. The results will show whether additional exploration work goes ahead," KazMunayGas stated.

According to KMG, the project is technically complex, as the surveys span large areas and great depths. For this reason, it is too early to discuss commercial production timelines.

The amount of investment has yet to be determined. It will be refined once seismic survey planning is complete.

"The drilling point will be determined, and the deep well design will be developed. The well's drilling cost will then be calculated based on the design. At this stage, KMG plans to begin seismic prospecting using its own funds, while not ruling out the possibility of attracting strategic partners," the company emphasized.

KMG added that exploration projects are arousing strong interest from major international companies.

Qazinform previously reported that a large carbonate massif comparable to the Kashagan field was discovered in Kazakhstan.