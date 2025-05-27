Second Islamic Arts Biennale concludes in Jeddah

Building on the success of the inaugural 2023 edition, this year’s biennale saw a remarkable expansion, showcasing over 500 historical artifacts and contemporary artworks across five main galleries and several outdoor spaces, spanning more than 100,000 square meters. It also featured participation from over 30 art and cultural institutions from 21 countries, alongside more than 30 contemporary artists who unveiled 29 new works commissioned exclusively by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, offering visitors a unique journey through the rich dimensions of faith, history, and material heritage.

Photo credit: SPA

This edition marked a historic milestone by featuring, for the first time outside of Makkah, the Kiswa of the Holy Kaaba, in addition to a rare and distinguished collection of Islamic artifacts from Makkah and Madinah.

The biennale enriched Jeddah’s cultural scene by launching “Turuq: The Many Ways of Food,” which highlighted the rich diversity and history of culinary arts. Additionally, the event featured the inaugural “MADE” exhibition, gathering a curated group of international designers to explore contemporary design trends and their connection to Islamic arts heritage.

CEO of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation Aya Al-Bakree said the second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale surpassed expectations in both scale and impact. She pointed out that the involvement of various prominent cultural institutions worldwide, along with the artworks presented by participating artists, played a crucial role in showcasing the richness and diversity inherent in Islamic arts heritage.

Notably, treasures of Islamic civilization and contemporary art were displayed at the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah.