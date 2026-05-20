Second contingent of Kazakh peacekeepers returns from Golan Heights

The peacekeepers arrived aboard an A-400 military transport aircraft of the Air Defense Forces. They were welcomed by representatives of the Army Command, the Peacekeeping Operations Center, Armed Forces veterans, fellow servicemen, and family members.

Major General Mereke Kuchekbayev, Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces, addressed the peacekeepers:

“Kazakhstan is a state that supports peace, stability, and international security. Today, our country’s peacekeeping activities within the UN have reached a new level. Through our participation in the operation on the Golan Heights, we have become one of the states with a full-fledged peacekeeping capability. This confirms the high level of training of our military personnel and the army’s ability to carry out complex missions in line with international standards,” he noted.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

The Commander-in-Chief also expressed gratitude to the families of the servicemen for their support and patience during the mission.

On the Golan Heights, the second contingent completed more than a thousand missions, including 798 patrols and 56 training exercises. The peacekeepers destroyed 63 explosive ordinances, provided 15 official escorts, and deployed 57 temporary observation posts.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

According to the Ministry of Defense, Kazakhstan’s participation in UN peacekeeping missions enhances the country’s international reputation, strengthens professional military training, and expands cooperation with foreign contingents. The nation continues to reaffirm its commitment to the principles of international security, stability, and cooperation.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

Earlier, it was reported that the third Kazakh peacekeeping contingent departed for Golan Heights.