Third Kazakh peacekeeping contingent departs for Golan Heights

Officials from the Defense Ministry, the Peacekeeping Operations Center, fellow servicemen, veterans, and families attended the ceremony.

Photo credit: Defense Ministry

Deputy Defense Minister Major General Askar Mustabekov emphasized that Kazakhstan’s participation in UN missions enhances its role on the global stage.

Peacekeeping is a priority of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. Your professionalism and dedication uphold our country’s reputation in the international community.

139 servicemen, led by Lieutenant Colonel Ilyas Almatov, departed for the Almaty International Airport en route to their mission.

Photo credit: Defense Ministry

Kazakhstan first deployed an independent peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights in 2024.

Photo credit: Defense Ministry

Currently, more than 150 Kazakh peacekeepers serve in seven UN missions across the Middle East and Africa, including Lebanon, Syria, Western Sahara, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic.

Their tasks include monitoring ceasefires, patrolling, guarding checkpoints, clearing explosive devices, and escorting UN personnel.

Previous Kazakh contingents on the Golan Heights completed their missions and received high praise from UN leadership.