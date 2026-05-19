Third Kazakh peacekeeping contingent departs for Golan Heights
The military unit 61993 of the Air Assault Forces in Almaty held a send-off ceremony for the third national peacekeeping contingent of Kazakhstan. The troops will serve as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) on the Golan Heights, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry.
Officials from the Defense Ministry, the Peacekeeping Operations Center, fellow servicemen, veterans, and families attended the ceremony.
Deputy Defense Minister Major General Askar Mustabekov emphasized that Kazakhstan’s participation in UN missions enhances its role on the global stage.
Peacekeeping is a priority of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. Your professionalism and dedication uphold our country’s reputation in the international community.
139 servicemen, led by Lieutenant Colonel Ilyas Almatov, departed for the Almaty International Airport en route to their mission.
Kazakhstan first deployed an independent peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights in 2024.
Currently, more than 150 Kazakh peacekeepers serve in seven UN missions across the Middle East and Africa, including Lebanon, Syria, Western Sahara, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic.
Their tasks include monitoring ceasefires, patrolling, guarding checkpoints, clearing explosive devices, and escorting UN personnel.
Previous Kazakh contingents on the Golan Heights completed their missions and received high praise from UN leadership.