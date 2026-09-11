Search ongoing for 84 missing after Philippine ferry fire leaves 5 dead

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the police Maritime Group to intensify efforts to locate passengers and crew.

“Time is crucial and essential for this kind of unfortunate incident,” Nartatez said, directing units in coastal areas to coordinate with local officials and mobilize medical and emergency teams.

The vessel, carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members, departed Manila for Coron, Palawan, on Wednesday night before the fire broke out.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) later revised the number of missing from 86 to 84 after confirming that two individuals listed on the manifest had not boarded.

Authorities are also investigating the cause of the fire and working to identify the five victims so their remains can be returned to families.

🚨 Ferry fire off Philippines leaves at least 5 dead, 87 missing



📍 A ferry carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members caught fire off Palawan province



⚠️ Authorities say 42 people have been rescued so far, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation… pic.twitter.com/oiDM76WfCU — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) September 10, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that five people were killed and 40 others injured when a Dutch tour bus crashed in the eastern Swiss canton of Graubunden on Thursday evening.