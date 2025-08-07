Search efforts continue for missing helicopter in Almaty region - Ministry of Emergencies

“10 days have passed. 50% of the lake's area has already checked. The search operation is being conducted under the supervision of the Ministry of Defense. For our part, we have provided the necessary special equipment. Search efforts are underway,” he said.

According to him, the depth of the lake ranges from 5 to 25 meters, which complicates the survey process.

Earlier, it was reported that an EC-145 helicopter of the Kazakh Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan disappeared from radar on Friday, July 25, during a scheduled flight in the Almaty region. According to preliminary data, 3 crew members were onboard the helicopter. Additional rescue personnel and equipment were dispatched to the search area from other regions.